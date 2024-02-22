Puppy uses ice dispenser.
Offbeat
Puppy uses ice dispenser
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused100.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Paint at home date night Feb 21
- Toddler is totally judgy Feb 20
- Baby laughs at "donkey" Feb 19
- Kissing and conversation Feb 18
- Stay out! Feb 17
- Locked OUT Feb 16
- Wife goes fishing Feb 15
- Dog reacts to e-mail Feb 14
- Sigh of defeat Feb 13
- Dream bed setup Feb 12
- Light-up toy flies away Feb 11
- "Singing" Happy Birthday Feb 10
© 2024 Castanet.net