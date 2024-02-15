224038
230979
Offbeat  

Wife goes fishing

- | Story: 472263

Wife hilariously 'throws herself' in the lake while fishing. Needless to say, their fishing day was over!

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
LOL
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Hilarious
100.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive