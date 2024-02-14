Dog reacts to an e-mail containing all his favourite words.
Offbeat
Dog reacts to e-mail
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Sigh of defeat Feb 13
- Dream bed setup Feb 12
- Light-up toy flies away Feb 11
- "Singing" Happy Birthday Feb 10
- Major case of the zoomies Feb 9
- Entertaining the cats Feb 8
- Greenscreen fail Feb 7
- Room service done right Feb 6
- Cute lamb needs attention Feb 5
- Dog makes a muddy mess Feb 4
- Cat gets interviewed Feb 3
- The colour "pank" Feb 2
© 2024 Castanet.net