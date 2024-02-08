227672
230006
Offbeat  

Entertaining the cats

Story: 471305

"This was done on a Roborock S8 Pro Ultra floor cleaner. I thought this would help the cats exercise by attaching toys to the vacuum/mop. The cats: Apollo, Oberon, and Artemis."

