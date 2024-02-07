Never wear a green jacket to a green screen photoshoot... your photos will end up like this!
Offbeat
Greenscreen fail
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused100.0%
Entertained0.0%
LOL0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Room service done right Feb 6
- Cute lamb needs attention Feb 5
- Dog makes a muddy mess Feb 4
- Cat gets interviewed Feb 3
- The colour "pank" Feb 2
- Puppies discover snow Feb 1
- Impatient dog Jan 31
- Feeding time at the zoo Jan 30
- Best recovery goes to... Jan 29
- Hubby hard at work Jan 28
- Curious baby crawls over Jan 27
- Kitchen dance party Jan 26
© 2023 Castanet.net