228944
Offbeat  

Greenscreen fail

- | Story: 470927

Never wear a green jacket to a green screen photoshoot... your photos will end up like this!

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
100.0%
Entertained
0.0%
LOL
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive