A dog makes a muddy mess on the couch.
Offbeat
Dog makes a muddy mess
How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked0.0%
Amused0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome50.0%
Hilarious50.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Cat gets interviewed Feb 3
- The colour "pank" Feb 2
- Puppies discover snow Feb 1
- Impatient dog Jan 31
- Feeding time at the zoo Jan 30
- Best recovery goes to... Jan 29
- Hubby hard at work Jan 28
- Curious baby crawls over Jan 27
- Kitchen dance party Jan 26
- Unhelpful cat employee Jan 25
- Up to no good Jan 24
- Two moms go sledding Jan 23
© 2023 Castanet.net