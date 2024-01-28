Perfect timing!
Offbeat
Hubby hard at work
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Amazed0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Curious baby crawls over Jan 27
- Kitchen dance party Jan 26
- Unhelpful cat employee Jan 25
- Up to no good Jan 24
- Two moms go sledding Jan 23
- The most adorable charge Jan 22
- Skateboarding dog Jan 21
- New winter boots Jan 20
- Toddler outsmarts dad Jan 19
- Best fake dj Jan 18
- Baby helps Frenchie buddy Jan 17
- Cat keeps mom on her toes Jan 16
© 2023 Castanet.net