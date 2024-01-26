Apparently, the best way to have fun is Taylor Swift, a dance party, and cheese, and we totally agree with that!
Offbeat
Kitchen dance party
How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy0.0%
Surprised0.0%
LOL50.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome50.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Unhelpful cat employee Jan 25
- Up to no good Jan 24
- Two moms go sledding Jan 23
- The most adorable charge Jan 22
- Skateboarding dog Jan 21
- New winter boots Jan 20
- Toddler outsmarts dad Jan 19
- Best fake dj Jan 18
- Baby helps Frenchie buddy Jan 17
- Cat keeps mom on her toes Jan 16
- Little pup falls into fountain Jan 15
- Future baseball all-star Jan 14
© 2023 Castanet.net