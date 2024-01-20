Wintertime in Canada means lots of snow, ice and salt on the sidewalks. For that reason, we use waterproof dog boots to protect our miniature dachshund Mac's paws. There is always a little bit of a learning curve when we get them out each year :) Mac is a miniature sausage dog (doxie, teckel, dackel) who lives in Montreal.
Offbeat
New winter boots
