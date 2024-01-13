Jack Russell and horse show their unbelievable bond.
Offbeat
Pony and pup share bond
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
LOL0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Do you mind?! Jan 12
- Cat won't let dog in! Jan 11
- Garbage truck flings trash Jan 10
- Little girl hates dance class Jan 9
- Nap time Jan 8
- Donkey's first bray attempt Jan 7
- Good morning! Jan 6
- One gigantic leap Jan 5
- Cat attempts a jump Jan 4
- Girl gets cookin' Jan 3
- Dog begs for attention Jan 2
- Fooled or fooling around? Jan 1
© 2023 Castanet.net