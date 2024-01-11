228686
Offbeat  

Cat won't let dog in!

- | Story: 466622

Hilarious voiceover of a cat blocking the dog's way.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive