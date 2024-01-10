228686
227052
Offbeat  

Garbage truck flings trash

- | Story: 466413

Garbage truck accidentally flings trash bag across driveway.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
LOL
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Hilarious
100.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive