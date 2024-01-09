227086
Offbeat  

Little girl hates dance class

- | Story: 466172

The reaction of this little girl to her twinkle baby dance is priceless.

How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
50.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
50.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive