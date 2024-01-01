227734
Offbeat  

Fooled or fooling around?

- | Story: 464977

This kid was pretending to be a mannequin while in Champs Sports, and he is pretty convincing!

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
100.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive