A reporter tried (and failed) to keep a straight face as a curious baby elephant interrupted his on-air reporting.
Offbeat
Baby elephant interrupts
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Daughter's commentary Dec 30
- More attention please Dec 29
- Mystery argument Dec 28
- Working from home Dec 27
- Grinch steals tree Dec 25
- Baby loves pickles Dec 24
- All eyes on me Dec 23
- Hello! Dec 22
- Funny animals Dec 21
- Sultry pose Dec 20
- Puppies play hide and seek Dec 19
- Baby won't say dada Dec 18
© 2023 Castanet.net