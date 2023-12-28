Little girl has entire argument without saying a thing.
Offbeat
Mastery argument
Mystery argument
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Tiny men working on a fence
Must Watch | December 27, 2023
Nap time is over
Must Watch | December 27, 2023
Daily Dose- December 27, 2023
Daily Dose | December 27, 2023
Selena Gomez 'attracted' to the wrong people
Showbiz | December 27, 2023
Previous Stories
- Working from home Dec 27
- Grinch steals tree Dec 25
- Baby loves pickles Dec 24
- All eyes on me Dec 23
- Hello! Dec 22
- Funny animals Dec 21
- Sultry pose Dec 20
- Puppies play hide and seek Dec 19
- Baby won't say dada Dec 18
- Puppy tries new socks Dec 17
- Dolphin elated by kisses Dec 16
- Holiday artichoke dip Dec 15
© 2023 Castanet.net