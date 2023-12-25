226931
226503
Offbeat  

Grinch steals tree

- | Story: 464184

The Grinch steals the family Christmas tree.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive