Cute little puppy tries on socks for the first time.
Offbeat
Puppy tries new socks
How does this story make you feel? (3 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused33.3%
Happy66.7%
Entertained0.0%
LOL0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Dolphin elated by kisses Dec 16
- Holiday artichoke dip Dec 15
- Spinning howler Dec 14
- One trip Dec 13
- Sassy daughter Dec 12
- Stolen muffin stash Dec 11
- Boy excited for his play part Dec 9
- First time veggies Dec 8
- Funny dog compilation Dec 7
- Driving to the banana store Dec 6
- Tripping over nothing prank Dec 5
- Worry about yourself Dec 4
© 2023 Castanet.net