Offbeat  

Holiday artichoke dip

This clip is the gift that keeps on giving... Global News' Leslie Horton shared her favourite treat to make at Christmas -- but admitted her recipe for artichoke dip went "terribly wrong," resulting in some hilarious reactions from her co-anchors Scott Fee and Jordan Witzel.

