This clip is the gift that keeps on giving... Global News' Leslie Horton shared her favourite treat to make at Christmas -- but admitted her recipe for artichoke dip went "terribly wrong," resulting in some hilarious reactions from her co-anchors Scott Fee and Jordan Witzel.
Offbeat
Holiday artichoke dip
How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious100.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Spinning howler Dec 14
- One trip Dec 13
- Sassy daughter Dec 12
- Stolen muffin stash Dec 11
- Boy excited for his play part Dec 9
- First time veggies Dec 8
- Funny dog compilation Dec 7
- Driving to the banana store Dec 6
- Tripping over nothing prank Dec 5
- Worry about yourself Dec 4
- Horses in movies vs. reality Dec 3
- Toddler on a plane Dec 2
© 2023 Castanet.net