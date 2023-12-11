Stolen muffin stash

"We were visiting family over the Thanksgiving break, and we left to get some breakfast with some friends. Brian's mom baked us banana muffins and left them on the table. When we came back about an hour later, all of the muffins were gone from the table. We assumed that Kaya jumped on the table and ate all of them, but as we sat down on the couch and moved some blankets and pillows, we kept finding the missing muffins. Turns out, she didn't eat any of them but instead hid them throughout the living room underneath pillows, blankets, and cushions. We started to film as soon as we found the first muffin, and subsequently found the rest of them during the video."