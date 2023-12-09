This mother decided to capture the moment that her eager son revealed the role he would be playing in this year’s annual nativity play but it was not one of the main roles. Harley Walton had just picked up her son, Milo, from school in Oxfordshire and right away he had to tell her about the role he had been given for 2023’s festive nativity play.
Offbeat
Boy excited for his play part
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- First time veggies Dec 8
- Funny dog compilation Dec 7
- Driving to the banana store Dec 6
- Tripping over nothing prank Dec 5
- Worry about yourself Dec 4
- Horses in movies vs. reality Dec 3
- Toddler on a plane Dec 2
- Snoring Echidna Dec 1
- Two types of dogs Nov 30
- Pomsky learns math..sort of Nov 29
- Glass of lime juice Nov 28
- Helpful dog Nov 27
© 2023 Castanet.net