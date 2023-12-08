"Millie tasting carrots and broccoli for the first time and we think she likes her veggies! 5.5 months old here."
Offbeat
First time veggies
How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
LOL100.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Funny dog compilation Dec 7
- Driving to the banana store Dec 6
- Tripping over nothing prank Dec 5
- Worry about yourself Dec 4
- Horses in movies vs. reality Dec 3
- Toddler on a plane Dec 2
- Snoring Echidna Dec 1
- Two types of dogs Nov 30
- Pomsky learns math..sort of Nov 29
- Glass of lime juice Nov 28
- Helpful dog Nov 27
- Kisses for dad Nov 26
© 2023 Castanet.net