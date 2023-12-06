226707
Offbeat  

Driving to the banana store

- | Story: 460918

Here we see an orangutan driving to the banana store to buy lots of bananas.

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
LOL
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
100.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive