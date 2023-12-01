"Elizabeth is a rescued juvenile echidna who had an issue with snoring . After a car hit her she had to have some rehabilitation and care before being released back in the territory she came from. Echidnas are monotremes a unique egg laying mammal . We rescue a few of these and only keep them in care for a short time due to their diets and ability to want to escape and head back home . What a ripper rescue she was."
Offbeat
Snoring Echidna
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy100.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Two types of dogs Nov 30
- Pomsky learns math..sort of Nov 29
- Glass of lime juice Nov 28
- Helpful dog Nov 27
- Kisses for dad Nov 26
- Coolest pup ever Nov 25
- Donkey loves new toy Nov 24
- Pig steals porch pumpkins Nov 23
- Gym jump scare Nov 22
- Around and around Nov 21
- Cat is a big brat Nov 20
- Cockatiel chirps for coffee Nov 19
© 2023 Castanet.net