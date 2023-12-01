Snoring Echidna

225149
"Elizabeth is a rescued juvenile echidna who had an issue with snoring . After a car hit her she had to have some rehabilitation and care before being released back in the territory she came from. Echidnas are monotremes a unique egg laying mammal . We rescue a few of these and only keep them in care for a short time due to their diets and ability to want to escape and head back home . What a ripper rescue she was."

