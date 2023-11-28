226243
222232
Offbeat  

Glass of lime juice

- | Story: 459565

Little girl tries a glass of lime juice after insisting to mom she will like it. That's one way to figure it out!

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive