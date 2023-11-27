Helpful things Teddy the Golden does for his family! Adorable.
Offbeat
Helpful dog
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy100.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Kisses for dad Nov 26
- Coolest pup ever Nov 25
- Donkey loves new toy Nov 24
- Pig steals porch pumpkins Nov 23
- Gym jump scare Nov 22
- Around and around Nov 21
- Cat is a big brat Nov 20
- Cockatiel chirps for coffee Nov 19
- Doodles dash through snow Nov 18
- Big brother confusion Nov 17
- Another fan of bacon Nov 16
- Everyone wants ice cream Nov 15
© 2023 Castanet.net