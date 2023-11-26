When you newborn daughter kisses you back. Adorable!
Offbeat
Kisses for dad
How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy0.0%
Surprised0.0%
LOL0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome100.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Volleyball fake shot
Must Watch | November 25, 2023
Kids play funny game
Must Watch | November 25, 2023
Weekend Dose- November 25, 2023
Daily Dose | November 25, 2023
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith agree custody
Showbiz | November 25, 2023
Previous Stories
- Coolest pup ever Nov 25
- Donkey loves new toy Nov 24
- Pig steals porch pumpkins Nov 23
- Gym jump scare Nov 22
- Around and around Nov 21
- Cat is a big brat Nov 20
- Cockatiel chirps for coffee Nov 19
- Doodles dash through snow Nov 18
- Big brother confusion Nov 17
- Another fan of bacon Nov 16
- Everyone wants ice cream Nov 15
- Bride knocks over tower Nov 14
© 2023 Castanet.net