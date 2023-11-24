Donkey gets a new pink unicorn toy and he absolutely loves it!
Offbeat
Donkey loves new toy
How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy100.0%
Entertained0.0%
LOL0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Pig steals porch pumpkins Nov 23
- Gym jump scare Nov 22
- Around and around Nov 21
- Cat is a big brat Nov 20
- Cockatiel chirps for coffee Nov 19
- Doodles dash through snow Nov 18
- Big brother confusion Nov 17
- Another fan of bacon Nov 16
- Everyone wants ice cream Nov 15
- Bride knocks over tower Nov 14
- Dinosaurs rowing a boat Nov 13
- Heaven on earth Nov 12
© 2023 Castanet.net