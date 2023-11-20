Dog gets hilariously annoyed at cat stealing his bed... and the cat couldn't care less!
Offbeat
Cat is a big brat
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
LOL100.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Cockatiel chirps for coffee Nov 19
- Doodles dash through snow Nov 18
- Big brother confusion Nov 17
- Another fan of bacon Nov 16
- Everyone wants ice cream Nov 15
- Bride knocks over tower Nov 14
- Dinosaurs rowing a boat Nov 13
- Heaven on earth Nov 12
- Spicy baby opossum Nov 11
- Tripping into trash Nov 10
- "Yep, that's what happened" Nov 9
- Funyun chip fail Nov 8
© 2023 Castanet.net