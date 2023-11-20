226204
225463
Offbeat  

Cat is a big brat

- | Story: 458217

Dog gets hilariously annoyed at cat stealing his bed... and the cat couldn't care less!

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
LOL
100.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive