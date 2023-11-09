225660
Offbeat  

"Yep, that's what happened"

- | Story: 456434

Little girl explains to mom how she got chocolate on her face...

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
100.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive