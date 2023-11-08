Little brother has hilarious reaction to his sister's chip mishap in dad's clean car. He knew what was going to happen if his dad found out and it's truly hilarious! Can anyone else with siblings relate?
Offbeat
Funyun chip fail
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Hungry0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Loves the fireplace Nov 7
- Big smile Holly Nov 6
- Sleeping dogs hear 1 word Nov 5
- Snail says "shello" Nov 4
- Dog is done playing Nov 3
- Ambwoolance Nov 2
- Paw-casso Nov 1
- Carving a pumpkin Oct 31
- Raccoon plays game Oct 30
- Son practices blue steel Oct 29
- Cat misjudges jump Oct 28
- Who could be under there? Oct 27
© 2023 Castanet.net