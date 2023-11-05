224651
Offbeat  

Sleeping dogs hear 1 word

- | Story: 455735

These dogs are very lazy except when it comes to squirrels. Go get it Lucy, Fred and Ethel!

How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
100.0%
Entertained
0.0%
LOL
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive