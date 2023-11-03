225399
223885
Offbeat  

Dog is done playing

- | Story: 455472

Charlotte, a six-month-old golden retriever from Quarryville, Pennsylvania, surprised her owner when she pressed on their Ring Video Doorbell once she was done playing in the front yard.

