223427
Offbeat  

Ambwoolance

- | Story: 455157

This pup wins Halloween! Did somebody call an ambwoolance?

How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
100.0%
Hilarious
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive