Cat misjudges it's jump, and the sound is even funnier!
Offbeat
Cat misjudges jump
How does this story make you feel? (4 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused50.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious50.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Who could be under there? Oct 27
- Sea lion "hacks" the system Oct 26
- Deer charges restaurant Oct 25
- Adorable yoga session Oct 25
- A tale as old as time... Oct 24
- Portrait gone wrong Oct 23
- Squash squish Oct 21
- Dog 'hacks' autocorrect Oct 20
- Brother disapproves of baby Oct 19
- Baby racer Oct 18
- Husky hilariously escapes Oct 17
- Baby elk call sounds Oct 16
© 2023 Castanet.net