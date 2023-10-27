"Meet Ziggy a beagle we are caring for in London. Ziggy likes sleeping and eating, walking in the park, and watching TV. At night she sleeps under blankets."
Offbeat
Who could be under there?
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Sea lion "hacks" the system Oct 26
- Deer charges restaurant Oct 25
- Adorable yoga session Oct 25
- A tale as old as time... Oct 24
- Portrait gone wrong Oct 23
- Squash squish Oct 21
- Dog 'hacks' autocorrect Oct 20
- Brother disapproves of baby Oct 19
- Baby racer Oct 18
- Husky hilariously escapes Oct 17
- Baby elk call sounds Oct 16
- Piglet has the zoomies Oct 15
© 2023 Castanet.net