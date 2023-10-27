223936
216296
Offbeat  

Who could be under there?

- | Story: 454154

"Meet Ziggy a beagle we are caring for in London. Ziggy likes sleeping and eating, walking in the park, and watching TV. At night she sleeps under blankets."

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive