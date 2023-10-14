Dad has the slowest reaction to dog falling off the sofa.
Offbeat
Dad has slow reaction
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Hilarious vacuum trick Oct 13
- Graceful college return Oct 12
- Chainsaw sound lullaby Oct 11
- Mini horse trains husband Oct 10
- Can we get a mom here?! Oct 9
- First thumbs up Oct 8
- Distinguished gentleman Oct 7
- Worst restaurant ever Oct 6
- Officials seize giraffe feces Oct 5
- Baby demands attention Oct 5
- English Bulldog can skate Oct 4
- Adorable sleep marks Oct 3
© 2023 Castanet.net