223763
Offbeat  

Graceful

Graceful college return

- | Story: 451590

"Never a dull moment. I tried to get our dog’s reaction to our daughter's first visit home from college. She made quite an entrance."

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0%
Happy
0%
Entertained
0%
Surprised
0%
LOL
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive