Skateboarding Bulldog Henny can hit ramps, go down hills and shred at the skate park. She’s the ultimate California skater girl!
Offbeat
English Bulldog can skate
How does this story make you feel? (3 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
LOL0.0%
Amazed33.3%
Awesome66.7%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
'There is no reason for Fleetwood Mac to continue without Christine'
Music | October 03, 2023
He fell for his neighbour
Must Watch | October 03, 2023
Picture perfect recreations
Galleries | October 03, 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow still processing 'weird' ski trial
Showbiz | October 03, 2023
Previous Stories
- Adorable sleep marks Oct 3
- Rare yellow hanging bats Oct 2
- Man surfs down waterslide Sep 30
- Perfect dunk shot Sep 29
- Bunny doesn't abide by rule Sep 28
- Man falls through swing Sep 27
- Mom fails to embarrass son Sep 26
- Pup builds herself a pile Sep 25
- Walking random objects Sep 24
- Tram photobomb Sep 23
- Put yo phone down Sep 22
- Puppy sees 1st reflection Sep 21
© 2023 Castanet.net