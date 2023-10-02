Man checks out some rare yellow hanging bats.
Offbeat
Rare yellow hanging bats
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
LOL100.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Man surfs down waterslide Sep 30
- Perfect dunk shot Sep 29
- Bunny doesn't abide by rule Sep 28
- Man falls through swing Sep 27
- Mom fails to embarrass son Sep 26
- Pup builds herself a pile Sep 25
- Walking random objects Sep 24
- Tram photobomb Sep 23
- Put yo phone down Sep 22
- Puppy sees 1st reflection Sep 21
- Chicken cheer Sep 20
- Baby tries first mango Sep 19
© 2023 Castanet.net