Meet Konrad, the playful Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever who loves to take toilet paper all the way to the bedroom! What an adorable thief!
Offbeat
Thief pup
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Dogs play hide and seek Sep 13
- What's yours is mine Sep 12
- Dancing Queen Sep 11
- Tiny pets play together Sep 10
- Grandma is falling apart Sep 9
- Cat wants to visit Sep 8
- Frenchie falls asleep Sep 7
- Parkour! Sep 5
- Dogs try out talking cactus Sep 4
- Red card for soccer crasher Sep 3
- Excited puppy Sep 2
- She's got the moves Sep 1
© 2023 Castanet.net