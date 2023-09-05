217401
216975
Offbeat  

Parkour!

- | Story: 444959

Man tries to bounce off tree, ends in hilarious tumble. This looks like a scene from a cartoon!

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Excited
0.0%
LOL
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
100.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive