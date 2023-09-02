Puppy can't contain his excitement when owner comes home.
Offbeat
Excited puppy
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused100.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Natasha Bedingfield reveals why she split from record label
Music | September 01, 2023
Who needs a bridge?
Must Watch | September 01, 2023
Mannequin comes to life
Must Watch | September 01, 2023
Friday Fails- September 1, 2023
Galleries | September 01, 2023
Previous Stories
- She's got the moves Sep 1
- Hammock naps Aug 31
- Sheep riding adventure Aug 30
- No reaction until... Aug 29
- Dad tricks Franki Aug 28
- Sneaky marmot Aug 27
- Come back! Aug 26
- Roughhousing puppies Aug 25
- Dog startles at new look Aug 24
- Playful brawls Aug 23
- Funny babies compilation Aug 22
- Husband drops cake Aug 21
© 2023 Castanet.net