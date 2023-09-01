Hilarious little girl unleashes impressive dance moves.
Offbeat
She's got the moves
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
LOL0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Hammock naps Aug 31
- Sheep riding adventure Aug 30
- No reaction until... Aug 29
- Dad tricks Franki Aug 28
- Sneaky marmot Aug 27
- Come back! Aug 26
- Roughhousing puppies Aug 25
- Dog startles at new look Aug 24
- Playful brawls Aug 23
- Funny babies compilation Aug 22
- Husband drops cake Aug 21
- Plastic toy thwarts Corgi Aug 20
© 2023 Castanet.net