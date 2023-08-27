220928
220913
Offbeat  

Sneaky marmot

- | Story: 443611

He gave all his best to take that walking stick! So funny!

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked
0%
Amused
0%
Entertained
0%
LOL
0%
Amazed
0%
Hilarious
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive