"This is Luke, our 8-year-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi. He is an avid swimmer and loves to take toys or other items to the edge of our swimming pool. This day, he happened to find an empty water bottle and proudly carried to the edge and dropped it. The game is, he tries to then retrieve it while he is on the side of the pool. The bottle floated down the edge and then too far away, so he jumped in after it and snagged it on his first attempt! He went straight for the steps, got out, and immediately went to the edge and dropped it in again."
Plastic toy thwarts Corgi
