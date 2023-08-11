A cat named Ginger prefers the elevator to the stairs.
Offbeat
Cat takes the elevator
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused100.0%
Happy0.0%
Entertained0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Hilarious0.0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Previous Stories
- Parrots sing adorable duet Aug 10
- Kung Fu dog Aug 9
- A leap in, a leap out Aug 8
- Waiting for the beat to drop Aug 7
- Hi! Aug 6
- Funny animal compilation Aug 5
- Cat scares man on stairs Aug 4
- Leader of the pug pack! Aug 3
- Beat the heat with this seat Aug 2
- No soliciting! Aug 1
- Baby dances with mom Jul 31
- Jumpin' juniper! Jul 30
© 2023 Castanet.net