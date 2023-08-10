Loki was singing, and Odin decided to join and show off! Just two BFFs having a fun time together!
Offbeat
Parrots sing adorable duet
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused0%
Happy0%
Entertained0%
Amazed0%
Awesome0%
Hilarious0%
View the complete Offbeat archive
Design disasters
Galleries | August 09, 2023
Rihanna releases new maternity collection
Showbiz | August 09, 2023
Grandma goes down the slide
Must Watch | August 09, 2023
Dude has heavy imprints on his body after a long nap
Must Watch | August 09, 2023
Previous Stories
- Kung Fu dog Aug 9
- A leap in, a leap out Aug 8
- Waiting for the beat to drop Aug 7
- Hi! Aug 6
- Funny animal compilation Aug 5
- Cat scares man on stairs Aug 4
- Leader of the pug pack! Aug 3
- Beat the heat with this seat Aug 2
- No soliciting! Aug 1
- Baby dances with mom Jul 31
- Jumpin' juniper! Jul 30
- Babies laughing Jul 29
© 2023 Castanet.net