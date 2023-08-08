219609
Offbeat  

A leap in, a leap out

- | Story: 440577

The cat plays with the box. At one point he starts to throw himself headfirst into it.

How does this story make you feel? (4 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
0.0%
Entertained
25.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
25.0%
Hilarious
50.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive