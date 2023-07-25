218665
216290
Offbeat  

Donkey wants to say...

- | Story: 438390

The donkey has something very important to say.

How does this story make you feel? (3 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused
0.0%
Happy
66.7%
Entertained
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%
Hilarious
33.3%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


View the complete Offbeat archive